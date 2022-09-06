CXC CEO tells sitters not to let their grades define or deter them Loop Barbados

Registrar and CEO of CXC(R) Dr Wayne Wesley wishes all students who wrote their exams during the May/June 2022 sitting “all the best” and wants them and their parents to understand these grades are not the end all and be all for their academic journey and ultimate success.

He said:

“I want to say to our students that regardless of the grade you receive, it is only a moment, a time and it does not define your final destiny.

“Whatever you achieve now, it is preparing you for greater things to come.

“This initiation is igniting within you a passion for greatness, one that you will only achieve with constant dedication and commitment to your purpose in life.”

He told the students who received their final grades on September 5, unless they requested an early return on September 2, that in many instances their parents and guardians were denied some of the opportunities that they are afforded now in these 21st Century times, and therefore, she should remember to show their gratitude and make the most of their available chances. He urged, for many education is also a way out.

Dr Wesley said “some of us as we grow, our parents did not benefit from the education that we received” but they have supported you. Therefore, “It is moments like these that you must capitalise on in showing that you’re born for greatness.

“Education represents the key for transformation for most of us, your dreams, your aspirations is important to be fostered, to be nurtured and despite setbacks, knowing that every setback is a greater setup, is a setup for a greater come back.

“And you can achieve despite what is happening around us. COVID-19 tested us, our resolve, our resilience, but we stood in moments of great difficulty in ensuring that the region did have an examination to sit.

“I wish you all the best!”