CXC candidates can request early results Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) is reminding candidates that they may request Early Results Release for tertiary institution applications.

This process allows results to be sent quickly to universities or colleges when preliminary exam results are released.

Early Results Release requests may be submitted online at https://www.cxc.org/request-transcript- order-form during the Transcript order process.

During the checkout process, candidates should indicate ‘Early Release’ in the notes section, to allow for expedited processing. Transcripts are not delivered to individuals, only organisations such as educational institutions, evaluation agencies and prospective employers.

The deadline for submitting Early Results Release requests is August 17, 2023, ahead of the release of preliminary results of the May/June examinations, on August 24. On the day of the release, candidates may visit CXC’s Online Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results and log on to access their preliminary results.

Further details of the Early Results Release request process may be found at https://www.cxc.org/early-release.