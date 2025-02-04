CWI announces new talent scouting system

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a new scouting system that will rely heavily on data to identify cricketing talent in the region.

The new initiative will see senior talent managers, territorial talent identifiers (TTIDs), and a network of scouts working together to provide a structured, analytical approach.

Through CWI’s recently appointed senior talent managers, Jamal Smith (for males) and Ann Browne-John (for females), there will now be a dedicated and robust responsibility for managing senior player data, collaborating with analysts, and assisting in selection decisions.

They will work alongside six TTIDs — Henderson Broomes (Barbados), Ramnaresh Sarwan (Guyana), Delroy Morgan (Jamaica), Samuel Spencer (Leeward Islands), Gibran Mohammed (Trinidad & Tobago), and Craig Emmanuel from the Windward Islands.

With the ongoing West Indies Championship as their first major assignment, the scouting team will ensure that every performance is tracked, analysed, and reported, creating a clear pathway for emerging cricketers to progress to the highest levels.

Four regional scouts — Fernix Thomas (Dominica), Stacy-Ann Adams (St Vincent), Anthony Gray (Trinidad and Tobago), and Shane Jeffers (St Kitts) — will assist in evaluating talent during the West Indies Championship.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said the initiative represents a significant step toward professionalising talent identification.

“We are moving beyond just relying on what we see on scorecards.

“This system ensures that performances are seen with context and with a focus on the skill sets displayed, tactical acumen, and game awareness,” Bascombe said.

“We are collecting real time data, analysing performances consistently, and making informed decisions about player development.”

Bascombe maintains that the new system provides a fair and transparent structure for all players.

“Players in the region will now be seen and evaluated by multiple talent identification operatives, resulting in more information gathering and better-balanced data on performances.

“With this accountability metric in place, our network of scouts ensures that no talent goes unnoticed,” he pointed out.

A major feature of the new scouting system is its reliance on advanced analytics.

Talent scouts will use the Athlete Management System (AMS) to maintain player depth charts, submit performance reports, and track player progression. (CWI)