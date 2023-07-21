Cutlass-weilding man shot and disarmed by police in Constant Loop Barbados

A cutlass attacker was shot in Constant, St George, by The Barbados Police Service when he challenged the officers.

Around 4:10 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, police received the report of a cutlass attack at Glebe, St George. It was said that a man had attacked another man with the weapon.

Personnel from Boarded Hall station responded and learnt the assailant was at large; he reportedly walked away from the scene at Glebe with the cutlass in-hand. A description of the attacker was given to police.

The man in question was then spotted in Constant, St George. Police responded, found him, and ordered him to drop the weapon. Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media, “He refused and advanced towards the officers who fired once and he was struck in the area of his left knee.”

The now-unarmed man was treated by a doctor at the scene before being taken to hospital for further medical attention.

The weapon was seized and police investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses of the attacks to call 437-4311 or the police emergency hotline or crimestoppers.

It was the second police-involved shooting for the day, as police had shot and disarmed a robber armed with a knife in Broad Street, Bridgetown some four hours earlier.