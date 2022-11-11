Current crime situation does not warrant suspending police leave Loop Barbados

The present spike in murders and gun-related incidents is not beyond the capabilities of the numbers within the Barbados Police Service.

Promising Barbadians that every active officer will give of their utmost best to protect the citizenry was Acting Police Commissioner Erwin Boyce.

In a press conference called on the heels of the 38th murder according to police statistics, asked if it is time to suspend vacations and call back out those officers on leave now, Boyce said:

“What can I say that is I have had a meeting with the Force in general on November 1, and it was to introduce our policing strategy to the wider Force and to solicit their support to the extent that they want to give additional hours to the organisation, and the feedback from the meeting and the feedback from the ACs (Acting Commisioners) and from the divisional heads is that we are reaching that level of capacity, we are reaching the level of support and at this point in time, we have not considered that we are in a situation that we need to restrict leave.”

But he insisted, “We are in a situation where ever hand on deck is an important hand.”

And to allay any fears, he urged, “I’m absolutely sure that the men and women of the Barbados Police Service will commit themselves to giving Barbados the best police service for the next six, eight weeks or so.”