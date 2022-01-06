Curfew suspended for election night | Loop Barbados

There will be no curfew on election night!

Attorney General Dale Marshall announced this afternoon the 12 am to 5 am curfew will be suspended on January 19 to facilitate late voting and ballot counting.

“The rationale behind this really draws from our last experience on election night, where [counting] was considerably delayed until the hours of the next morning.

In addition to that, with our COVID numbers rising, it is difficult to predict what might happen on election night in relation to the slowing down of various processes. And therefore, we feel it best to leave it clear for the Electoral and Boundaries Commission to do their work properly and unrushed taking as much time as necessary without running afoul of the directives,” Marshall declared.

Recognising that Emergency Management (COVID-19) (Curfew) (No 23) Directive expires tonight, the Attorney General stated that the new directive will take run from January 7 until January 31.

The new directive will follow the existing curfew of midnight to 5 am with the exception of January 19.

“At midnight tonight, upon the expiration of the current COVID-19 Directive a new directive will be put in place and will last until January 31. This new directive will be very much the same as the previous recent directive, in that there will be a curfew from midnight each night until 5 am the following morning.”