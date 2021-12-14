Curfew suspended for Christmas Eve | Loop Barbados

Government has announced there will be a relaxing of the curfew on Christmas Eve.

The Emergency Management (COVID-19) Curfew (No 23) Directive states that a curfew is imposed from December 14, 2021 to December 24, 2021 from midnight to 5 am daily. And the curfew continues from December 25 to December 29, 2021.

However, there shall be no curfew from the midnight of December 24 to 5 am on December 25, 2021.

Fetes, private parties, receptions, social events such as a dance or banquet, karaoke, or a bus excursion remain prohibited.

As per the previous directives, night clubs remain closed and fast-food restaurant are prohibited from providing in-house dining.

Residents are reminded that there is no consumption of food or drink inside a bar or a rum shop.

Places of religious worship are permitted to open for religious services and meetings.

The place of religious worship should facilitate at least six feet of space in every direction to accommodate all persons, but there should be more than 25 persons in attendance.

Sacraments and rituals of faith may be administered at places of religious worship and the following protocols shall be observed: communion shall be by individual servings of sacraments only; and officiants and participants in the sacrament of baptism, except the person who is being baptized, wear face masks and face shields.

Religious services must not exceed 90 minutes.