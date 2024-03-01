Cunard increases port calls to Barbados Loop Barbados

British cruise line, Cunard, has announced it will be significantly increasing the number of calls its iconic Queens will make to Barbados.

Thirteen new voyages with ports of call to Barbados have been announced, which go on sale on March 7, in addition to the six already on sale covering late 2024 to 2026.

In a media release, Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and we are thrilled to announce that we are significantly increasing the number of times our guests will be able to explore the breath-taking shores of this gorgeous island in the coming years. We are proud pioneers of luxury ocean travel and there are few experiences more luxurious than sailing to the charming port of Bridgetown to sample a unique slice of Caribbean culture.”

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will visit the island nine times across 2025 and 2026, with the launch of a new Caribbean programme of sailings from Miami.

When the ship sails to Bridgetown in October 2025 as part of her 12-night Eastern Caribbean voyage, it will be the first time she will have called at Barbados since November 2015.

Speaking on its return, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley added: “Barbados warmly welcomes the return of Cunard, a truly iconic name in the world of luxury travel. The partnership between Cunard and Barbados reflects a shared commitment to excellence in hospitality and creating unforgettable holiday memories that showcase an authentic Caribbean experience. We look forward to hosting Cunard’s guests and, with our local charm, cuisine, and coastline, showing why a visit to Barbados will always be special.”

The flagship of the fleet and the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, will call six times at the island between November 2024 to December 2026 during her Caribbean sailings from Southampton, UK, and New York. Completing the visits, Queen Victoria will call at the island three times in 2025 and 2026 as part of her Caribbean voyages sailing out of Southampton.

Queen Elizabeth will introduce a new programme in the Caribbean, sailing 33 voyages of nine, 12 and 21 night roundtrips from Miami, visiting enchanting island towns of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, and St Lucia.