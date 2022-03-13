Cummins: Bajans are the island’s greatest tourism product | Loop Barbados

Bajans are being reminded that they are the greatest tourism product that the island has to offer.

During the Gine On?! People’s Choice Awards 2022, held on recently, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins stated that visitors returned to these shores for much more than the island’s physical beauty.

we are reimagining the Barbados’ tourism product. We are making sure that we incorporate more of you

“You are very much who we are as Barbadians. You are ‘wha’s gine on’ in this country here when visitors come to visit us. You represent ‘the who’ in Barbados and each time people come to Barbados and we survey what visitors are saying, they love our food, they love the beaches, they love the hotels but what they say they come back for every single time is our people. They come back for you, they come back for Barbadians, they come back for all that we are that is being celebrated here tonight,” she said.

She lauded the husband-and-wife team of DJ Simmons and his wife Empress Zingha who were behind the initiative, which was in its third year, in recognising Barbadian creatives.

On that night the Minister announced the addition of a Tourism Forward Award which was awarded to the local influencer who amassed the highest number of votes and whose area of expertise allowed for them to interact with visitors frequently.

“It is on that basis that we are reimagining the Barbados’ tourism product. We are making sure that we incorporate more of you, the influencers, those of you who tell the stories… we want to make sure that you represent us because you are who people come for,” the tourism minister explained.

The inaugural award went to Akhnaten Burrowes, who also took the top spot in the Actor/Actress of the Year category. He is expected to work with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) team in marketing and promoting the island.

The awards were held over two days, on February 26 and 27, with a virtual presentation on Saturday night and an in-person ceremony at the Frank Collymore Hall on Sunday evening.