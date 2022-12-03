Cummings rejects UNC ‘flood politics’

Black Immigrant Daily News

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has rejected what he described as “flood politics” which he claimed the Opposition UNC was engaging in.

He did so while responding to claims from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Indarsingh claimed that the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) was not helping small businesses that were affected by flooding this week and the overall government response to the flooding was poor.

He asked whether Nedco sent its employees into flood affected areas to assess damages which small businesses suffered owing to flooding.

Cummings said, “That is not the role of Nedco and in the event that Nedco does receive requests from businesses that were affected (by flooding), they will be given serious consideration.”

He added, “Notwithstanding the flood politics of the UNC, the Government remains committed to assisting all small businesses and those matters will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.”

Responding to questions later in the sitting from Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said her ministry “provides disaster relief to victims whose items were destroyed beyond repair for natural or man-made disasters.”

The relief includes food support, up to $20,000 for minor house repairs and up to $15,000 for sanitary plumbing assistance.

There are also school supplies grants of $700 and $1,000 for primary and secondary school students respectively.

Cox said people could access the various forms of relief online.

“We also have officers in the field working with the disaster management unit of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.”

