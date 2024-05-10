Culture Reset registration closed due to overwhelming response Loop Barbados

Registration for Culture Reset which is the launch of the National Engagement for a New Cultural Strategy and Cocktail Reception is now closed.

In a statement made today, Friday, May 10, 2024, it was announced that the registration process which extends to cultural and creative professionals, is now closed.

The statement said:

“Due to the overwhelming response we’ve received, registration is now closed. We look forward to seeing those who registered, on May 17.”

Culture Reset is being hosted by the Division of Culture and Prime Minister’s Office and takes place on Saturday, May 17, from 6:00 PM at the Hilton Resort.