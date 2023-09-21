Cubans Rally For Palestine

News Americas, HAVANA, Cuba, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Around 300 Cubans and Palestinians came together this week to express their outrage over the bombing of the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Cubans take part in a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

This rally, held in Havana, was a show of support for the Palestinian people and an outright condemnation of the Israeli regime’s actions. The participants, consisting mainly of state employees, students, and Palestinian residents of Cuba, waved Palestinian flags, passionately chanted “Free Palestine,” and fervently called for an end to what they labeled as a “genocide” against the Palestinian population.

Young Cubans take part in a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel voiced his condemnation of Israel, using his X account (formerly Twitter), stating, “Cuba condemns in the strongest terms the bombing perpetrated by Israel against the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which has caused hundreds of deaths and injuries. We demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to these flagrant violations of international humanitarian law.”