Cuban doctors and nurses arrive in Barbados to help with shortage | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ healthcare system will see improvements in specialised care thanks to the Government of Cuba.

Just after 3 pm today, June 7, 70 Cubans, comprising 4 doctors, 4 laboratory technicians and 62 specialized nurses disembarked from a Cayman Airways flight at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

The delegation was greeted by Cuba’s Ambassador to Barbados Sergio Pastrana, Dr Sonia Browne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Deputy Chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Nigel Whitehall and other health officials.

Speaking to the media, Dr Browne asserted that the medical professionals will greatly help the deficit in the island’s healthcare system.

“The Government of Barbados is eternally grateful to the Cuban Government through the Ambassador [Sergio Pastrana] for the arrival of the entourage. Brought out more so by covid, we are in need, definitely of specialised personnel in the healthcare system. Right now, we are short of specialised nurses and to some extent doctors,” remarked Dr Browne.

She added: “We have four doctors, 4 lab technicians and 62 comprise nurses of different specialities such as paediatrics, SICU [surgical intensive care unit], NICU [newborn intensive care unit]. We are grateful for that. It is needed in Barbados at least for now until we can build out our own supply, but for the next few years, probably we will need help from other sources”.

This is the third group of medical professionals from Cuba to come to Barbados’ aid. In April 2020, over 100 nurses were dispatched to Barbados to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, 15 doctors and laboratory specialists were assigned to help control the spread.

When questioned about the Government’s efforts to further train local nurses, Dr Browne stated that efforts were underway.

“The Ministry of Health is looking at other areas where we can expand the training for nurses abroad. There are groups that have been funding nurses to be trained in specialities overseas as we speak. We are expecting a couple more to return to the island after finishing their studies,” she disclosed.

Cuban Ambassador, Sergio Pastrana, during his brief remarks expressed his commitment to strengthening and maintaining the longstanding relationship between Cuba and Barbados. He stated that medical professionals were “trained” and “ready to serve”, whenever they are needed.

“The pandemic has shown that we have much more opportunities for cooperation,” said Ambassador Pastrana.

“We are happy that we are able to bring this help because we have trained a big cadre of doctors and nurses in Cuba,” he added.