Cuban Ambassador commits to improving agriculture in Barbados Loop Barbados

Cuba’s new Ambassador to Barbados, Yanet Stable C?rdenas, is committed to working to improve agriculture in both countries.

Ambassador C?rdenas indicated this during a courtesy call with Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Indar Weir, at the Ministry’s Graeme Hall, Christ Church headquarters.

Noting that Minister Weir had started the conversation with her predecessor towards improving agriculture in Barbados, the Ambassador said she hoped to continue those discussions and to have “concrete actions in the agricultural sphere”.

She also stated that Cuba was open to identifying the challenges and working towards developing solutions in the future, which would lead to “many opportunities” in the field of agriculture.

Cuban Ambassador to Barbados, Yanet Stable C?rdenas, presents Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Indar Weir with a token during their meeting.

Minister Weir, who congratulated Ambassador C?rdenas on her appointment, acknowledged that there were many areas for discussion and collaboration and stated that sugar cane was at the top of the list.

The two also spoke about Tech support, a cassava programme, cultivation of sweet potatoes, livestock and embryo transplants, pest control, a community garden project, climate change, and an agriculture workers’ recruitment programme. Barbados and Cuba established diplomatic relations on December 8, 1972.