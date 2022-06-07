Cuba blanks Barbados 3-0 in Concacaf Nations League | Loop Barbados

Two goals in three minutes stunned the Barbados senior men’s football team as they fell to their second consecutive defeat in the Concacaf Nations League, League B.

The Tridents were defeated 2-0 last Sunday evening at the Estadio Antonio Maceo by Cuba and now find themselves at the bottom of Group A, as the only winless team in the group.

Barbados approached the game with a measure of confidence and optimism after a commendable performance in their opening game versus Antigua & Barbuda last Thursday in St Lucia.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

This encounter in Havana was in complete contrast of what was displayed last Thursday in Gros Islet.

In possession the mobility was slow and sometimes absent, the passes were slow and often inaccurate.

Omani Leacock tried to work his magic versus Cuba, but the host obviously did their homework and closely monitored the midfield magician

Barbados lacked the competitive spark that they showed in the previous match and Cuba took full advantage of this by camping out in the Tridents’ half for the majority of the first half.

Cuba’s pressure paid off and in the 35th minute Willian Pozo scored a brilliant goal from the top of the penalty area.

The ball broke favorably for the Nottoden FK forward and he struck a right footed shot, which curled around a motionless Kishmar Primus and into the top right-hand corner.

Cuba doubled their lead in the 38th minute when captain Aricheell Hernandez toe-poked the ball under the body of the on-rushing Primus.

Two minutes after the resumption Barbados found themselves 3-0 down.

Defender Andre Applewhaite was adjudged to foul Cuban forward Onel Hernandez. Referee Marco Ortiz spotted the infringement and pointed to the spot which allowed Luis Paradela to score the resulting penalty kick, and seal three points for the “Cuban Lions”.

Despite an impressive senior debut, Tajio James could only find a place among the substitutes versus Cuba

Cuba’s victory moves them into second position. Antigua and Barbuda lead Group A with six points after obtaining their second successive win; 1-0 versus Guadeloupe.

Barbados will return to their home base in St Lucia to take on Guadeloupe on June 9 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.