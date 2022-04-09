Cruise promoters to foot the bill for COVID Monitoring Unit onboard | Loop Barbados

Hosting a cruise carries some additional costs for organisers since the COVID-19 pandemic, as the cost for the onboard COVID-19 Monitoring Unit official is supposed to fall to the hosts.

In the EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT (COVID-19) (PROTOCOLS) (NO. 4) DIRECTIVE, 2022, and now the latest versions No.5, it remains that ‘The promoter of a party cruise shall bear the cost for the service of the member of the Unit’.

However, there is no amount stated in the last two directives and there are no directions for how payments are to be made, but the Directive says that proof of payment is to be shown to the Unit’s representative.

Loop reached out to some organisers and some were unaware of this fee, while others said they reached out to get details and were told this is not in place as yet. Directive No. 4 was issued on March 23, 2022, and No.5 was published this week, April 7, 2022.

The Gazette for Directive No.5 says in full:

Subject to this Directive, pleasure craft, private boats and party cruises are permitted to be operated in the manner specified in this paragraph.

Pleasure craft and private boats may be chartered for private cruises and may be operated if all passengers produce evidence that they are fully vaccinated; or have had a Rapid Antigen test administered no more than 24 hours prior to seeking to board the pleasure craft or private boat and that the result of that test was negative.

Party cruises are permitted and may be operated if all passengers produce evidence that they are fully vaccinated; or have had a Rapid Antigen test administered no more than 24 hours prior to seeking to embark on the cruise and that the result of that test was negative.

Meanwhile, staff and performers must produce evidence that they are fully vaccinated; and have had a Rapid Antigen test administered no more than 24 hours prior to seeking to embark on the cruise and that the result of that test was negative.

And a member of the Unit is on board the vessel.

The promoter of a party cruise shall bear the cost for the service of the member of the Unit referred to and the promoter shall produce the evidence of payment to the member of the Unit.

For the purposes of this Directive, a person is fully vaccinated if that person has completed, at least 14 days or more prior to seeking to enter or remain within the precincts of a venue for the event, a full regimen of COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.