Cruise promoters demand transparency with COVID-19 protocols | Loop Barbados

Party cruise promoters have indicated that they feel slighted by Government.

The collective joined forces this weekend to contest the COVID-19 protocols for entertainment, describing them as “discriminatory against certain sectors and segments in society”.

In a public service announcement (PSA) published on March 6, the fraternity held that equal opportunity should be given to local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Citing examples where testing is not required at bars, restaurants and catamaran cruises, but land events required either a negative rapid test or full vaccination status, the collective argued that the protocols were inconsistent. It was also suggested that vaccine discrimination was reflected with, unvaccinated persons being denied at certain events.

“To attend events, the accepted public standard for safety, is being vaccinated (temperature check, sanitize then enter, no test required) or a negative Rapid Antigen Test for the unvaccinated. This standard was created by the ministry of health and the CMO. Therefore, if vaccination discrimination is not part of government mandate, why are the unvaccinated not allowed to attend party cruises if they present a negative antigen test?

“Public standard on land is you do not have to be fully vaccinated, nor test to enter or enjoy any recreational activity ANYWHERE (bars, restaurants, etc). Why then, are crippling protocols specific to only two boats on the island?”

The promoters called on Government to apply transparency and accountability across the board and to be consistent in their assertion of the COVID-19 protocols.

“These points are in no way an attempt to have restrictions reviewed for other sectors. We must move forward as a nation but as we say in Barbados, “Mek it, mek sense.” Stop the discrimination, we need consistency in the protocols. Our livelihoods matter too.”

The PSA was endorsed by various cruise promoters including La Vista; Northboyz Entertainment; Liberte’; Wick’d Intentions; Soaka Seduction; Phucket; Chocolate Army Barbados; Maddd and Baddd; Blurr; Real Bosses Wear Horses; Flavaa Nation; Sip and Sail; Waves; Penthouse 2.0 Events; Caribbean Vibes and Gems Consultancy.