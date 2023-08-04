Crop Over Weekend Report – Tropical wave affecting island today Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for this weekend – Friday, August 4, Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 2023, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am August 4)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 63W south of 20N moving west at around 10 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 59W south of 15N moving west around 5 knots

A tropical wave was analyzed along 48W south of 20N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 31W south of 22N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Friday, August 4

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

A tropical wave will be affecting Barbados and the Island Chain producing occasional cloudiness, scattered showers, and a low chance of isolated thunderstorm activity across Barbados and the island chain.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional intermittent scattered light showers.

Saturday, August 5

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

A tropical wave analyzed along 48W will begin to affect the region during the evening. Although the wave’s signature will weaken as time passes, the associated moisture and instability will produce cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a chance of thunderstorms across the Leeward and northern Windward islands. Across Barbados and the remainder of the island chain, partly cloudy skies and isolated showers are expected.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the region.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional intermittent scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the region.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional intermittent scattered light showers.

Sunday, August 6

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

A shearline will maintain cloudy skies, scattered light to moderate showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms across the northern portion of the island chain. Barbados and the central Windwards, will be on the southern fringe of this activity and periods of cloudiness and showers can be expected. Elsewhere, no significant change is expected.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A shearline will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional intermittent scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A shearline will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.