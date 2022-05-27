Crop Over Visual Arts Exhibition zeroes in on Emancipation | Loop Barbados

After two years, the Central Bank of Barbados Visual Arts Exhibition returns under the theme, Questions of Freedom.

The press launch held on May 25, Africa Day, marked the first in-person Crop Over event since 2019.

Attended by Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office with responsibility for Culture, Dr Shantal Munroe-Knight, chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Carol Roberts-Reifer, NCF chair Dr Jasmine Babb, officials, as well as local visual artists, the Queen’s Park Gallery was enlivened with activity to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Chief cultural officer, Andrea Wells disclosed that the exhibit would reflect the season of Emancipation. Curated by Oneka Small, the exhibition will be open to the public from May 31 to August 27. It will consist of three exhibits, with the theme changing every six weeks.

“When this exhibition was conceptualised, it was determined that the framework for Crop Over this year would be specifically grounded in the Season of Emancipation.

“Emancipation really is the ground on which we celebrate all good things about Barbados, all things in terms of our hopes and dreams as a nation,” Wells said.

She noted that this will be Barbados’ first Crop Over as a new republic, therefore the theme fittingly explored “notions of freedom”.

“This is our first Crop Over as well as a new republic, and I think it is very important that it’s the art and our visual artists who are the first creatives to publicly celebrate that point.

It is the issues on the notions of freedom that our visual artists often wrangle with because, as many of them would know and I would know, it’s not easy to choose to be an artist and sometimes are not as free as they would wish to be,” she added.

Title sponsor, the Central Bank of Barbados, also expressed excitement to see the return of the exhibition.

“It is clear to me that while we have regrettably lost two years of the festival, the organisers have not been idle,” said Central Bank Governor, Cleviston Haynes.

“The extension of the exhibition to encompass more the season of emancipation is as fitting as a nation’s art is unquestionably influenced by its history,” he noted.

During his remarks, Haynes committed that the CBB will continue to endorse and promote cultural activities.

“Our participation constitutes a significant part of our domestic outreach efforts, a key facet of which is the support for the arts. From very early in our existence, the support and promotion of the arts and culture has been important to the bank, and those of us who are old enough would recall how our founding father, the late Sir Courtney Blackman, insisted on having a performing arts facility included as part of our headquarters,

“In the decades since, successive governors have certainly recognised the importance of the bank being more than an economic advisor and financial regulator, and have built on Sir Courtney’s legacy of being a reliable supporter of Barbadian culture, continuing the journey, as it were, by adding to it through endeavours like the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment, the Youth Pan Project, and our museum, the Exchange Interactive Centre. Our longstanding sponsorship for this event is just another initiative in that mould,” he stated.

The exhibition’s catalogue of works can also be viewed online at www.ncf.bb.