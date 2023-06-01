Crop Over Sweet Limes are back Loop Barbados

A Crop Over Sweet Lime is coming to a community near you. Coming off of the successful staging of the events last year, the National Cultural Foundation will be hosting nine Sweet Limes this season.

The Sweet Limes will be every Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 11 pm at varying locations. The first event comes off this Friday, June 2, at the popular John Moore Bar, Weston, St James. The following day, Saturday, July 2, at Lime Bar, Stadium Road.

The Crop Over action is intended to showcase the songs of the season while allowing sponsors and proprietors the opportunity to increase sales on the night. The entertainment features a mixture of seasoned entertainers as well as emerging talent. A number of DJs are also given the chance to showcase their skills.

Friday’s line-up includes, Lil Rick, Stiffy, Quan The Artist and Sugahrhe while on Saturday Biggie Irie, Leadpipe & Saddis, Grateful Co., Chrissy D., Marzville and Jus D will take the stage. The events will be hosted by Peter Ram.

Marketing Officer at the NCF, Paula Anne Jackman said there was a multipronged approach to the Sweet Limes which seeks to benefit stakeholders and the public.

“The beauty in our NCF Crop Over Sweet Lime product is everyone wins – our sponsors gain maximum exposure while helping microbusinesses in Barbados, our local talent has a platform to launch new music to enthusiastic audiences, small shops and bars become fully integrated into the festival, and Bajans get a fantastic warm-up for Crop Over,” she explained.

This year’s nine limes are sponsored by Branks Breweries, ESA Field White Rum and Mount Gay Rum on the varying nights.

On Friday, June 9 and Saturday June 10 the Sweet Limes will move to Fowlies Bar, Parish Land, Christ Church and Thelma’s Bar, River Land, St Philip, respectively.

On Friday, June 16 the Crop Over action is at White Rabbit, Drax Hall, St George and on Saturday, June 17 the limes will be held at Bay Street Esplande patronising two establishments in the area, Quinzel’s Kitchen and Tamarind Bar.

On Friday, June 23 the Sweet Limes will head to the parish of St Joseph at Benny’s Bar, Hill Crest Community Centre and on Saturday, June 24 at Hi-Gate Bar & Restaurant, Dash Valley, St George.

The final Sweet Lime on Friday, June 30, will be hosted by Burger’s Bar at Parkinson Field, The Pine, St Michael. Again this year, Island Smiles will be on location to capture patrons’ photographs in the I Love Crop Over frame