Crop Over Sweet Limes a hit in the community | Loop Barbados

Liming at Crop Over is getting sweeter and sweeter, thanks to an initiative of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Launched last Saturday, the Crop Over Sweet Limes is taking the vibes of the festival into the communities, resembling a scaled-down cavalcade.

On Saturday evening, June 18, the festival vibes ventured north as the NCF initiative was hosted at the Scotland View Bar in Indian Ground, St Peter. The district bar drew a sizeable crowd that took in both the local food and entertainment on offer.

The evening’s entertainment included popular DJs such as Blaqrose Supreme and Hutchy & Sizz while the live entertainment segment was predominantly women. Those who gathered at the bar were treated to performances by Sugahrhe, Lady Essence, Faith Callender and the orange-haired songbird Nikita, who was later joined by Mikey.

While Sugahrhe succeeded in warming up those gathered, Lady Essence took the temperature up a notch with a performance that included her 2022 number “We Outside Again”, complete with what is becoming her signature split at the end of her performance.

All eyes stayed glued to the captivating Faith Callender who took centre stage next and she delivered a number of her selections including her 2022 favourites “Popkite” and “Melanin Pop”, the latter being a collaboration with soca queen Alison Hinds.

With striking orange, waistline-length braids and an equally attention-grabbing knitted top, orange hair songbird Nikita followed and as she belted some of her more popular tunes she proved why her moniker was fitting. In addition to performing “Drug” and “Superwoman”, her 2022 numbers, she welcomed Faith back and patrons were treated to an entertainment performance of their 2022 Crop Over number “Bestie”.

Reigning Soca Monarch Mikey joined Nikita next and they brought the live entertainment segment to an explosive end with their 2022 power soca collaboration “Ready”. The pair’s delivery was spot on and as patrons pranced and enjoyed the festive atmosphere, it was clear that they were more than ‘ready’ for the greatest summer festival.

In speaking to Loop Entertainment about the event, Mikey said: “I love the initiative. It offers an opportunity for the artistes and new music to get out there some more. It had a good vibe. It’s clear the people are hungry for the soca and they were responsive and very appreciative.”

The Crop Over Sweet Limes will head south next, touching Hideaway Bar in Goodland Christ Church on Thursday, June 23.