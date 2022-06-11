Crop Over stakeholders looking forward to People’s Choice | Loop Barbados

Stakeholders of the Crop Over Festival are excited to witness and participate in this year’s revamped festival.

During the launch of the People’s Choice Competition on Friday, at the West Terrace, St James headquarters of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Rudy Maloney, president of the Entertainment Association of Barbados (EAB), commended the NCF for its move to shake up the annual festival by introducing new attractions.

The People’s Choice Competition, sponsored by the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks, which will kick off on July 31 is one such event. The public will be voting for the top 40 songs of the season and the top 20 artistes, will be performing at the Botanical Gardens.

“I am happy to see that the NCF has chosen a new initiative. I know that change is very uncomfortable but we must have change,” Maloney remarked adding, “We are now having a new event in the Crop Over which we shall embrace and embrace the change”.

Sean ‘Apache’ Carter, the head of the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA), supported Maloney’s sentiment. Welcoming the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus, Carter added, that the People’s Choice Competition was a cherished opportunity.

“BACA fully supports People’s Choice Competition because it benefits a larger number of artistes as opposed to top three and top five taking away the bulk of prize money,” Carter said.

The BACA president also urged the general public, inclusive to those in the entertainment sector to show their support this year, and “patronise all the aspects of Crop Over 2022”.

Chief executive officer of the NCF, Carol Roberts-Reifer in her brief remarks asserted that despite the changes that have been made to the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCF’s commitment to creative expression remained the same.

“Whether you jump in a band, whether you design a band, whether you wuk up back to music, whether you create music, whether you are the vocals, backup artiste, producer…whatever you do, I want to thank you very, very much for playing an absolutely important role in this festival,” she stated.

“Let us recharge, rejuvenate ourselves, recommitment ourselves to make this the very best Crop Over that we can make it,” the NCF CEO added.