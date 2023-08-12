Crop Over Recap: Soca 4.0 draws hundreds to Botanical Gardens Loop Barbados

On the penultimate night of Crop Over 2023, hundreds flocked to the National Botanical Gardens to experience the best in local entertainment.

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) promised a night of premium entertainment and in its first staging of Crop Over event ‘newbie’ Soca 4.0, it delivered a lengthy yet impressive production on Sunday, August 6.

Five teams assembled, each led by one of the musical icons being recognized on the night for their 40-year contribution to the local entertainment industry. The musical generals included Anderson ‘Mr Blood’ Armstrong, Peter ‘Peter Ram’ Wiggins Terencia ‘TC’ Coward, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood and Rickey ‘Lil Rick’ Reid with a special opening segment by reigning Soca Monarch Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer.

Not only did they come colour-coordinated and ready for the soca rumble, but the showcase which included a bevy of dancers as well as cultural displays, highlighted the talent that abounds on this 166 square mile island.

Mikey’s opening performance set the tone for the dynamic production and he was ably assisted by soca-mates Barry Chandler, Rhea Layne and Marvay.

A sea of red invaded the stage as Mr Blood and his team unleashed their soca arsenal. His scarlet-clad posse included The Mighty Grynner, Faith Callender, Scrilla, Trinity and 2023 Baje to the World winner Kyrique who all capitalized on their time in the spotlight.

Team Ram, which consisted Cultural Ambassador The Mighty Gabby, Biggie Irie, Gorg, Stiffy, Bonnett, Jahlyn and Quan De Artist succeeded in whipping the crowd into a frenzy. Ram’s electrifying set elicited screams and shouts of approval from the crowd and also included a surprise performance from T & T’s Farmer Nappy.

TC followed and she brought her customary flair with her. With multiple costume changes and theatrics, she expertly commandeered R.P.B, Natahlee, Hypasounds, Tae, SugahRhe, Chrissy D, Buggy Nhakente and Rhea Layne, who made up her team. Her set would prove to be the lengthiest on the night.

The General and his battalion, all outfitted in their coordinating army green outfits, came ready for the soca battle. Although it was clear that by the time he hit the stage, the production was running well behind schedule, Edwin rallied his soca soldiers Tarique, Nikita, Fadda Fox, Marzville, Chiief Diin, Grateful Co and Leadpipe & Saddis to deliver nothing but pure vibes and energy. Per his instructions, the crowd lit up the night with phone lights, as they enjoyed the still sweet rhythm of his famed hit Sak Pase before initiating three repeats of Leadpipe’s season hit Brain Freeze.

Closing out the evening was the island’s resident energy boss, Lil Rick. He brought Asanta Blossom King Cudi, King Bubba, Mole and his own son UndaDawg to the stage. Although it was apparent that show producers were pressed for time, Rick and his teammates still lit up the stage with their infectious energy. Rick held the crowd in the palm of his hand when he performed Dutty Mind and much like his earlier Pyramid-labelmate Ram, his set also included a surprise appearance from Grenadian Lava Man. The energetic duo delivered Frickin Crazy before the show ended just after 2.30 am.

Back in June, during the media launch for Soca 4.0, NCF’s Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts-Reifer promised that the event would feature the best of local talent as well as the best songs of the season.

The show was specifically engineered to highlight the five musical icons who headlined and recognize their sterling contributions to the artform. NCF chief Roberts-Reifer acknowledged at the time that “coming out of COVID money was a little tight” for some, so the showcase was conceptualized to give “the best value for money”.

“We also thought that it was time to take a step back, refocus, repurpose, recharge, wheel and come again with the very best Bajan soca that we could produce,” Roberts-Reifer had stated at the launch of Soca 4.0.

The honoured icons were free to select their cast with the only stipulation being that they were to include two upcoming artistes.

At the end of the show, Loop Entertainment caught up with one female patron making her exit and when questioned about the quality of the show, she shared: “Although it was longer than I expected, it was indeed great value for money. I got to see almost every Bajan entertainer making the rounds at the fetes for the season for a fraction of the price. I also liked the exposure it gave to the newer artistes. I came with my friends and we enjoyed ourselves. It was definitely good value for money!”