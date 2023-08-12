Crop Over Recap: Revellers at Jabnival has a blast Loop Barbados

There is no doubt that persons who attended Jabnival during Crop Over las lap had a fantastic time.

The drinks-inclusive fete held at Savvy On The Bay in Bay Street, St Michael, on August 3, drew an energetic crowd who were not afraid to get dirty.

Many of them followed jab jab tradition by immersing themselves entirely in black paint.

The event also featured a host of dynamic DJs hailing from Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad.

DJs Skeleton, Blaqrose, Big Mike and Evo, Kevin Crown, Credable and Super Trini Vibes, along with an interactive session by DJ Zen and Spinny kept the crowd on their toes the entire night.

As the sun rose and the event started to come to an end, persons were seen venturing to nearby beaches before entering their mode of transportation.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, promoter Dionne McClean of One Island Entertainment described Jabnival 2023 as “a resounding success”.

“As always, it is humbling to hear, read and see patrons genuinely satisfied by the experience that we seek to offer. This satisfaction is a result of hard work and dedication and a thrust to build on each year while attempting to surpass the year that went before,” she explained.

Mcclean also explained that this being the first Jabnival following the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some speculation surrounding the event, but with God’s grace, she persevered.

“This was the first post- COVID Jabnival and though there were some challenges and apprehension we persevered with God’s grace and the commitment and support of our patrons.”

“Our aim at One Island Entertainment is to provide the highest quality experience at our events. The feedback from, and the interactions with patrons who attended this year’s event are testimony to our decidation to the product Jabnival offers. It proves that our formula continues to work.”

With feedback from her patrons expressing that Jabnival was their number one event for Crop Over 2023 or one of their best experiences for the season, Mcclean added that she will work to consistently provide a first class experience to all patrons.

“This experience at Jabnival, has led some patrons to rate this as their number one event for Crop Over 2023, and if not, one of their best experiences for the season. We are heartened and humbled by this and therefore intend to build on the solidly established foundation and we will work to consistently provide a first class experience to our patrons.”