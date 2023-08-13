Crop over Recap: Patrons ‘experience the love’ at Mimosa homecoming Loop Barbados

It was the perfect homecoming.

On Crop Over Friday morning Mimosa the Experience returned to where it all started and in emphatic style.

A record-breaking number of patrons poured into the lush, forest d?cor of the Bellevue Plantation Estate to “Experience the Love”, the theme of this year’s event.

“We really tried to focus on keeping our patrons comfortable while they enjoy the event”

The 2023 edition was the ultimate breakfast/brunch party.

Patrons were not only exposed to premium beverages, or a culinary escapade, but they were mesmerized by the entertainment selection of deejays and artistes.

Those services were accentuated with the mini cosmetology station which included foot massages and replenishing of make-up so that the ladies could continue looking fantastic while relishing in the sweet sounds of Crop Over 2023.

Patrons can look forward to more of an amazing experience

The amenities provided surely delivered the deluxe experience for the patrons and according to Mimosa’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kareem Husbands, Mimosa’s premier objective is to always improve from the previous presentation.

“We always try to optimize the best locations for our patrons.

“The key reason for the change [of location] was, we wanted to improve on the prior year, and we know last year the feedback was, there was no shade or very little shade last year, and we had a pretty open venue, and the sun was beaming down.

“We really just wanted to find a venue to ease our patrons from dealing with the sun and that was the key driver for picking Bellevue Plantation House. There are a ton of trees, and it’s well-shaded.”

“We really tried to focus on keeping our patrons comfortable while they enjoy the event”, said Husbands.

An additional service presented by the organizers was the park and ride system, which Husbands said in hindsight was an excellent idea, considering the narrow pathway to the venue and the challenges encountered by previous events.

“We figured it would be too much of a tricky logistical proposition to have these thousands of folks coming into the venue via this same pathway. So, we figured the best way to go about that would be to use the park and ride and have folks shuttle from particular locations to the venue.”

Husbands explained that there was a sudden influx of patrons during the early period of the event which overwhelmed the original fleet of shuttles, however, the organizers acted quickly to recruit additional vehicles to appease their valued customers.

Already looking forward to Crop Over 2024, Husbands said they will review this year’s event, so that they may improve and maintain the high standards of the Mimosa brand.

“Patrons can look forward to more of an amazing experience, more of an amazing time, immersing in all of the fun things that is Crop Over.

We’re always going to look to enhance the experience and where the experience may not have been optimal to every particular patron, we are not going to diminish any effort in trying to have that experience be at the pinnacle of what it can be next year.”