Crop Over Recap: Lyrikal transforms Vibeland into a ‘happy place’ Loop Barbados

Green Acres, St Michael was a spectacle last Sunday, August 6 when Vibe Events hosted their annual Vibeland event under the theme Housejam: The Ultimate Sports Day Party.

Patrons followed the theme without hesitation. Representing blue, yellow, green or red house, patrons were decked out in “games clothes”, namely t-shirts, shorts, sneakers and knee-high socks.

To give patrons that nostalgic sports day feeling, the Vibeland promotional ladies distributed cups, whistles and “suck-a-bubbies” all night.

On the 1s and 2s were DJ Bedz and C4, Champion Crown, Scott Leroc and Mali Fresh, Hutchy and Sizz, Bigmike and Evolution, Vibenation, and Salt, who brought non-stop vibes, while sharing the stage with cheerleaders at intervals throughout the night.

As the anticipation built for popular soca artiste Lyrikal to hit the stage, rain invaded the outdoor venue, but that did not faze patrons. A few individuals decided to shelter under umbrellas, while many danced in the pouring rain.

At midnight, patrons finally got their prayers answered, when Lyrikal exploded on stage.

Fireworks exploded in the background simultaneously, which made his entrance even more exciting.

“When the fireworks done, we gon’ make our own fireworks in the crowd. We gon’ make our own fireworks in Vibeland!” he told patrons, as he performed his hit song Rukshun.

During his entire performance, patrons waved scarves, flags or whatever they got their hands on, while singing along to popular songs like Happy Place, Look Back, Loner, Criminal Wine, and Dip And Roll to name a few.

This exciting performance created a contagious energy which flowed until the conclusion of the event, just after 4 am.