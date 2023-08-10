Crop Over Recap: Leadpipe and Saddis celebrate a decade of soca Loop Barbados

Known for their consistency in producing infectious tunes, the indelible duo of Leadpipe and Saddis celebrated ten years of soca contributions last Thursday.

The Decade: The Greatest Feeling drew a sizeable crowd to Kensington on August 3 as fans, friends and family came out to support the two genius creatives.

We want to thank everyone who came out and supported Leadpipe and Saddis.

The live entertainment segment of the show kicked off just after midnight with opening acts like Tionne Hernandez, King Cudi, Fiyah B and Altek warming up the crowd before the duo of the night made their first appearance.

Delivering Blaze it Up, they succeeded in doing exactly that as they injected the fete with their infectious energy. The duo’s on-stage chemistry and vocal melodies were true to form as they transitioned seamlessly into Ah Feeling before welcoming the ‘Soca Baddie’ Faith Callender, who was well received, especially by the ladies in the attendance.

On their return to the stage, Leadpipe and Saddis delivered another set of hits before they were swiftly followed by SugahRhe and her Sugah Bam Bam whose set included a mixture of her sweet and bashment tunes. Walkes kept the energy all the way up and Freshie turned the fete into a Bashment Garden.

When the duo of the night hit the stage for the third time, they took up the bashment mantle and showed why they have reaped continuous success over the years. Their versatility could not be denied as they unleashed a slew of hits from their bashment arsenal including fan favourites Condense and Ben Up.

The night’s line up also included sweet singing Edwin Yearwood, Coopa Dan, Jus D, Shaquille, orange-haired songbird Nikita, Soca Monarch Mikey and even Holla Bak, who has been off the scene for a while. Grateful Co was also on Location and Hypasounds had the ladies clamouring to Touch him.

Peter Ram, Lil Rick and Mole and Bruce Lee Almightee also made up the extensive cast and much like those who went before them, they all paid homage to decade-long contributions of Leadpipe and Saddis.

The night held a special surprise performance by Trinidad and Tobago soca artist Voice. He was joined on stage by Leadpipe and Saddis before the show came to a climax just before 4am with season hit Brian Freeze, which whipped the crown into a jumping, singing, dancing frenzy.

Manager of Live Wire Entertainment Ingrid Holder, told Loop Entertainment that they were grateful for the support the duo continues to receive, even after a decade in the soca industry.

“I am a very happy mom-ager, as they call me. We want to thank all the fans, the friends and family who supported Leadpipe & Saddis for the last ten years of continuous, from Condense to Greatest Feeling to Sometime to Brain Freeze,” she said.

Highlighting that the duo racked up a collective 18 years-experience in the industry but soca was what brought them to the fore, she added: “We would like to encourage the fans to continue supporting the guys, and everybody in the industry for that matter.”

Holder hinted that that the event may become an “annual event with a different name next year”, indicating that the response exceeded expectations, especially as it was promoted only two weeks prior to the culmination of the Crop Over season.

“We really didn’t expect so many people to come out but we are very happy because the season was bursting at the seams with events and it was a two-week promotion. We want to thank everyone who came out and supported Leadpipe and Saddis and look forward to your support for another ten years,” she stated.