Crop Over Recap: Jabnival 2024, a vibe unmatched!

Promoters of the annual jabnival jouvert party can rest assured that patrons will return next year, following a successful event.

Under the theme “Naranja”, the drinks-inclusive party took place at Savvy On The Bay in Bay Street, the City from 11:59 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Playing popular hits from across the Caribbean; including Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Trinidad, DJS C4, Technical, Touchdown, and Bigmike and Evolution kept the energetic crowd entertained until sunrise on Friday, August 2.

Patrons fully emersed themselves in the jouvert theme, covering themselves in paint and enjoying the foam machines on location.

Following the event, persons took to nearby beaches to unwind before heading to their respective destinations.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, promoter Dionne McClean was pleased with the overall execution of the event.

“Jabnival never disappoints. We invest tremendous effort into ensuring that our patrons are completely satisfied with the quality and production of the event,” she explained.

Jabnival is an experience like no other, and the feedback we receive is consistently positive. We are absolutely thrilled with the success of Jabnival 2024 and remain committed to delivering an event that people love and enjoy.

Looking towards the future, McClean cemented her committment to providing a high-quality experience that resonates with both locals and visitors.

McClean also disclosed that while 90 per cent of her attendees are currently tourists, she will be actively working to increase visibility and engagement within the local market.

