Crop Over Recap: Dis Is Rick delivers yet again Loop Barbados

Hailed as a lyrical genius with unrivaled reserves of energy when he touches the stage, last Saturday night Lil’ Rick did not disappoint.

Securing its place as a staple on the annual Crop Over calendar, Dis is Rick once again attracted hundreds on the night of August 5. The change in venue to the expansive National Botanical Gardens seemed to have little to no impact on numbers as the crowd steadily grew as the evening progressed.

With an impressive cast of the island’s most popular entertainers and deejays, the show was non-stop action, before the man of the hour made his highly- anticipated appearance shortly before 3 am.

On a night when he was celebrating 30 years in the entertainment industry, Lil Rick held nothing back. His set took patrons all the way back to his Hard Wine, Bumper Inspector and Ruff Wuk days. As has become customary, the entertainer exploded with electrifying energy which belied his diminutive stature. Lil Rick jumped, he pranced, he hopped and jukked his way up and down the expanse of the stage, eliciting screams and shouts of encouragement from patrons as they took in his comedic antics and captivating performance. He unleashed a slew of hits from his extensive catalogue including many crowd favourites like Can’t Wait, Blessing, Mudda Sally and I’z a Bajan.

Joining him during his set were Edwin Yearwood, TC, Grateful Co, Chiief Diin and Leadpipe and Saddis. The crowd rocked to his Jammers collab with TC, while the girls screamed in approval when he dared Chiief Diin to show that he could “pelt in a juk” and Leadpipe’s Brain Freeze had the hundreds in attendance singing along in unison.

Earlier in the evening, a number of local artistes set the tone for the near 6-hour long show. These included soca baddie Faith Callender, Shanta Prince, SugahRhe, Freshie, Walkes, Stiffy, Hypasounds, Mikey and many more. The 4D band was in fine form, as they backed the man of the hour and the vibrantly-outfitted Riddim Tribe dancers only added to the on-stage spectacle.

Patrons were also treated by a special guest appearance by Grenada’s Lava Man who partnered with Lil Rick and got on so Frickin Crazy. Not even intermittent showers could stop the party as Rick interacted with his fans who did not seem to want the event to end. His 2023 Just Jay-produced Dutty Mind saw the Gardens illuminated with phone lights as the audience eagerly chimed in.

The well-loved entertainer performed a number of requests in quick succession, just before the 30-year celebration drew to a close at 4 am.

Rick’s manager and Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Entertainment Inc Ruel Ward told Loop Entertainment that they were pleased with the turnout and the successful execution of another Dis Is Rick production.

“Yet again, fans showed their love and appreciation for Rick. This season there were so many events from which to choose, but the numbers at Dis is Rick indicate that our production has etched a niche for itself on the Crop Over Calendar and remains one that continues to draw soca lovers,” he said.

Ward went on to acknowledge the contribution Rick has made to the entertainment industry, highlighting the unique appeal Rick has across demographics.

“Dis is Rick continues to bring out both young and old. This speaks volumes. Rick’s talent is unmatched. In much the same way he has proven he can produce hits across multiple genres; he continues to appeal to varied age groups. The prodigious impact of his contribution within the industry, locally, regionally and internationally, is indisputable,” Ward stated.

In extending gratitude to Rick’s fan base, the Pyramid Entertainment Inc CEO added: “The support over the last 30 years has been nothing short of phenomenal. We acknowledge those who have contributed to his success- his fans, supporters and of course the sponsors. We are immensely grateful for their continued support.”