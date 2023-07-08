Crop Over launched with words of wisdom Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants Bajans by their behaviour and actions to show the world why Crop Over is the sweetest summer festival anywhere.

Launching the festival on July 1, 2023, at the Haymans Plantation during the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Cane and Vintage Calypso Tent, the country’s leader who loves Crop Over declared it open for business and wuk-ups.

But she also called for control.

The PM said:

“This is our festival. This is our country. And it is up to us to make sure that we build it from strength to strength.”

She said that the music this year is sweet but the lyrical content may not always be, yet disagreement does not have to breed discord.

She cautioned, “Do not let a few drinks get into anybody head to get anybody in trouble. Stay out of trouble. Enjoy yourself and let us remind the world of why this is the best festival in the summer any part of the world.”

With a promise to be “on the road” herself, she wished everyone a “Happy Crop Over!”