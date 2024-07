The Ministry of Health and Wellness, is inviting food vendors who will be working at events held during the Crop Over season, to a training session on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael.

The sensitisation session will begin at 4:00pm.

All food vendors participating in Foreday Morning, Bridgetown Market, and Grand Kadooment are expected to attend this session.

