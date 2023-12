Veteran bandleader and costume designer Gwyneth Squires has died.

The Trinidadian designer devoted decades to designing costumes for the island’s summer festival – Crop Over.

She has won numerous titles at both Grand Kadooment and Junior Kadooment including Band of the Year and Designer of the Year trophies, making her the most decorated masquerade designer in Barbados.

In 2013, Squires’ was awarded the Barbados Service Medal for her contribution to Masquerade.