Crop Over Arts and Artisanal Pop Up this Saturday | Loop Barbados

The first Crop Over 2022 Arts and Artisanal Pop Up is Saturday at Pelican Village.

The Pop Ups seek to highlight the Visual Arts & Craft and Artisanal aspects of the Crop Over Festival. They will aid in connecting the public with spaces, artists, artisans and the general essence of the festival.

Though each Pop Up will be different, they will share a core theme of promoting more than 40 participating Barbadian artists and artisans, as well as spaces and community.

The 2022 Arts and Artisanal Pop Ups will target both locals and visitors who have an appreciation for creative expression. Featured will be deejays, musicians and folk storytellers, and other performers. Those with an affinity for the cultural and heritage aspects of the festival are also included in the target audience, as there will be the appearances of folklore heritage characters as well.

Producer of the event, Senior Business Development Officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Andre Hoyte said the pop ups aim to showcase creativity.

“The Arts & Artisanal Pop Ups will showcase the other side of the many creative industries practitioners of the festival. It features artisan producers of home & accents, spa & beauty, fashion & accessories and traditional beverage & culinary delights. These artisans are the bedrock of what makes Crop Over more than a carnival, highlighting creativity outside of the soca and masquerade disciplines; whose products are very essential to the everyday lifestyle of consumers, but especially during the Festival Season,” he said.

Patrons of the Pop Ups may also be interested in purchasing art, d?cor and other artisanal products from the varying locations, which will have price points ranging from $50 to $300.

Saturday’s Pop Up themed: “Connecting Spaces”, this Pop Up will see a combination of entertainment and interviews take over two of the Craft Centre’s retail spaces and one its of art galleries.

Five musicians are set to make appearances at Pic a Lime on-location between 2 pm and 6 pm, while the Tukk Band, Folk Characters and Storyteller will form the heritage aspect of the entertainment. There will also be a deejay.

“Market Day” is the third and final Pop Up in the series occurring on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Golden Square Freedom Park.

Most notably, there will be a showcase of five traditional Bajan food stalls including Bajan Sweet Treats, Bajan Cou Cou, Bajan Breadfruit, Bajan Pickle and Souse, and Soup pot. There will also be a Bajan Beverage Lounge featuring wines, spirits, and other beverages.

Also on exhibit will be the products of 10 Barbadian artisans in the disciplines of basketry, pottery, ceramics, jewellery, health wellness, bath and spa, and fashion and accessories.

Performances will be done by five artistes, complete with the roaming performances of the Bajan folk characters and storytellers from Cheapside Market to Broad Street, Swan Street to High Street, and Fairchild Street to Golden Square.