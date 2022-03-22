Crop Over ’22 redux | Loop Barbados

Should COVID-19 permit, Crop Over 2022 will be moving ahead at full throttle.

Senator Dr Shantal Munroe-Knight, Minister with the responsibility for Culture announced several changes to the highly anticipated cultural festival, which officially kicks off July 2 with the Ceremonial Delivery of the Canes at Portvale Sugar Factory – a parade will start at Rock Hall Freedom Village and conclude at the factory.

Flanked by chief cultural officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Dr Andrea Wells and permanent secretary, Jehu Whiltshire at the Queen’s Park Gallery, with great enthusiasm, Dr Munroe-Knight detailed that Government has met 98 per cent stakeholders’ demands. The festival will now be merged with celebrations for Emancipation.

“What the Cabinet of Barbados approved, is that Crop Over now will be very much couched in the context of a season of Emancipation. That will ensure that there is the full integration of the Crop Over into how we celebrate our cultural heritage and our cultural history,” she stated.

Chief cultural officer, Dr Andrea Wells added that officials have sought to ensure the “safest possible” festival.

Foreday Morning will now have four different locations: Searles to Ball Park, Christ Church; in and around Bushy Park in St Philip; from Farley Hill to Check Hall in St Lucy and the Botanical Gardens in St Michael.

Meanwhile, Grand Kadooment will have two locations: from Windward Cricket Grounds to Bushy Park and from Warrens onto ABC Highway then down Norman Niles Roundabout turning up to Waterford and then into the Botanical Gardens.

The NCF cultural officer stressed that no new bands will be allowed to register. Only masquerade bands previously registered with the NCF up to 2019 will be allowed to jump Foreday Morning and Grand Kadooment.

Additionally, the location choices are on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

“On registering for participation, [bands] will obviously select their preferred site and the NCF will manage in terms of numbers. If there are enough bands for a particular site, a second site will become their option,” said Dr Wells.

This year there will be no competition amongst the bands. Dr Wells also stated there will also be no Kiddies Kadooment.

Dr Wells announced changes to the Junior Calypso Monarch competition, the format will be community-based with the climax to be held on July 16.

The Soca Monarch competition has been replaced by the People’s Choice Monarch, where the public will decide the top songs for the season and a concert will be held at the Botanical Gardens on July 31.

The public will vote for the top 40 songs for the season – these songs will be promoted online and via radio stations. The competition is then narrowed to 20 artists in the second round of voting, who will perform at the Botanical Gardens.

The concert will be streamed on platforms across the diaspora and Africa, thereby “promoting the artistes material in both established and new and potentially very lucrative markets”.

Meanwhile, Pic-O-De-Crop finals slated for July 29 will assume its 2019 format. However, the top prize will be $100, 000 or a fully loaded electric car.

Bridgetown Market traditionally held along Spring Garden Highway has been condensed and extended. The market will run from July 16 to August 6, with a series of pop-up arts and crafts events at various venues across the City. The final event will be held at Golden Square Freedom Park.