Crop Over 2024 officially launched

The rich history and vibrant culture of Barbados was brought alive at the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes on Saturday July 6.

The parade, which commenced at the Pelican Lifestyle Centre and proceeded through Cheapside and up Broad Street concluded at Golden Square Freedom Park in the capital Bridgetown.

The procession was replete with colourful displays as participants highlighted the island’s cultural heritage through colours, music, song, dance and presentations, which embodied the essence of the island’s greatest summer festival.

This unforgettable celebration signalled the start of the Crop Over Festival and many descended on the island’s capital with families and friends to celebrate everything Bajan.

Intertwined with the official opening of the Crop Over season was also a 50th Anniversary Tent, as the festival celebrates its golden jubilee anniversary.

Loop Entertainment was present and brings you some of the sights of the celebrations.