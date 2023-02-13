CRIME REPORT: $1M drug bust in Bimini, 4 people shot outside home in New Providence

Black Immigrant Daily News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police arrested three people in Bimini after they were found in possession of cocaine with a street value of $1 million.
According to police, officers from the Alice Town Police Station and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force discovered and confiscated 96 kilos of suspected Cocaine during a search of a vessel at the Cat Cay Marina shortly after 10am yesterday.
Two men and a woman are in police custody after they were found in possession of the suspected drugs.
Meanwhile, police are aggressively searching for two men responsible for shooting four men outside a residence in Tropical Gardens yesterday.
According to reports, two masked men armed with handguns exited a small blue vehicle and discharged gunshots in their direction shortly before 11pm.
The victims were transported to the hospital via EMS personnel and private vehicle, where one man remains in serious condition.
Police said the other victims are in stable condition.
In other crime news, police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for robbing a service station on East Bay Street.
According to reports, the man entered the establishment while allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded cash sometime around 1.20pm.
The man reportedly robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash, along with two Vitamalts, and fled the area in an easterly direction.
Police also provided an update on a stabbing incident that left a 22-year-old man in hospital.
The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2am this morning.
“Preliminary reports revealed, the victim was at a club on Bay Street, when he was attacked and subsequently stabbed multiple times, by a group of males unknown to him,” the crime report read.
“The victim was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where at present his condition is unknown.”
Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.
NewsAmericasNow.com