CRIME REPORT: $1M drug bust in Bimini, 4 people shot outside home in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police arrested three people in Bimini after they were found in possession of cocaine with a street value of $1 million.

According to police, officers from the Alice Town Police Station and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force discovered and confiscated 96 kilos of suspected Cocaine during a search of a vessel at the Cat Cay Marina shortly after 10am yesterday.

Two men and a woman are in police custody after they were found in possession of the suspected drugs.

Meanwhile, police are aggressively searching for two men responsible for shooting four men outside a residence in Tropical Gardens yesterday.