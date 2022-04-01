Crime in Barbados declines in 2021 | Loop Barbados

Police have reported a decline in crime statistics for 2021.

Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce announced a 23.8 per cent drop in overall crime for 2021.

Boyce made the disclosure while speaking at the Barbados Police Service Annual Conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford on Wednesday, March 30. The conference was also attended by Attorney General Dale Marshall.

Addressing the police ranks gathered, the police chief revealed that at the end of 2021 there were 5,392 offences recorded. This was significant compared to the 7,079 noted in 2020. Boyce also reported a 22 per cent reduction in murders compared to 2020, which recorded 41. Of the 32 murders committed in 2021, 17 were included the use of a firearm.

The commissioner stressed that firearm related crime remained a “grave concern” for the Service. He detailed that 56 firearms and 759 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were recovered in 2021.

Boyce also indicated a decline in drug offences. In 2021, 962 drug offences were recorded by police, this representing a 33 per cent decrease compared to the 1,440 drug cases in 2020.

Recognising that the firearms are not manufactured in Barbados and drugs are trafficked to the island, the commissioner of police indicated that the “undeniable link between firearms and drug possession and trafficking is still evident”.

Broaching on road accidents, Boyce noted an improvement in road safety. He disclosed that there were 5,849 accidents in 2021, which accounted for a four per cent decrease in comparison to the 6,079 in 2020. Additionally, there were 14, 537 traffic offences recorded in 2021 in comparison to 2020’s 16, 044.

“Of note was our continued partnership with the media which proved to be valuable and beneficial. Police officers kept educating the public in relation to road safety and accident prevention,” Boyce stated.

He went on to signal the Service’s plan to improve community engagement as the Gall Hill outpost in Christ Church and the New Orleans outpost in St Michael have ceased operations.

“Community policing is an important element in our crime prevention efforts….It is our intention to re-engage similar community outreach interventions as our enlistment numbers return to expected levels,” said the commissioner of police.