Crime committed at funeral: Man shot at Jacmel internment in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Police are investigating a shooting incident where a Bois Den resident in St Lucia was shot while at a funeral in Jacmel.

“Burial was going and we just start hearing shots bursting and everybody just started to scatter,” one eyewitness said.

“People thought it was a gun salute that was taking place there, but after that we just saw a guy face down on the grass, gasping for air,” another said.

Another recalled, “People were giving tributes and we just heard about eight shots being discharged,” one woman said.

The victim is said to have been transported to hospital, his condition unknown.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, today, January 19, 2023.

This comes four days after a reported stabbing death at a funeral in Jamaica. The funeral service was for a four-year-old girl Akaylia McLean who had heart problems. At her burial, her relative Marvin ‘Briggy’ Watson was stabbed and died on his way to the hospital. According to reports in the media, the fatal stabbing victim on Sunday, January 15, 2023, was the great-uncle of the deceased.

Back in 2020, a pastor in Barbados said that reverence was lacking even in the church after a disobedience and a disturbance at a funeral service.

Reverend Carlos Brathwaite on December 13), 2020, said that what unfolded and transpired at the thanksgiving service was a blatant example that the people have strayed from the Almighty.

He said:

“All the priest asked was for the congregation to social distance as the church was packed. She said it can’t be right and the Attorney General who imposed the laws was in the congregation and if you heard the uproar in the church and the behaviour, you would know that we have lost it.

“And the priest simply had to take time out to remind them that this is the House of God. But the people behaved as though…so we have lost it, and this is something that we need to recover…

“God is calling us back to Him today and if you trust God, be encouraged today. What the devil has taken from us because the Bible says he came to steal, to kill and to destroy, but God came that we may have life and have it more abundantly!”