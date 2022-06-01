Cricket stalwart an inspiration to future generations says Mottley | Loop Barbados

“A true gentleman of the game.”

That is how Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley described cricket stalwart, David Holdford following his passing.

“The passing of David Holford, a true gentleman of the game, while leaving a clear void, ought to serve as a reminder to us all that we must do more to ensure those who have brought us thus far, are not left to fade into obscurity,” Prime Minister Mottley remarked.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend heartfelt sympathy to his family, the family of Spartan Club, and the entire cricket-loving community. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Holford who died at the age of 82, is the cousin of National Hero, The Right Excellent, Sir Garry Sobers. He made his international Test cricket debut in 1966 against England.

Mottley noted Holford and his West Indies teammates, were “potent symbols” of the region’s enthusiasm and spirit during a transitionary period.

“He, therefore, like his West Indies team colleagues of the time, were more than just players — they were ambassadors for Barbados and the Caribbean at a most critical time in our history. They were potent symbols of a Caribbean spirit we were about to unleash on the world.

“Holford, like the legends before and after him, and their memories, must mean something to us all. His contribution on and off the field, with the bat and the ball, as a player as well as an administrator, should be made familiar and relevant to today’s youth,” she stated.

She added that Holford’s success story is an inspiration to future sportsmen, not only cricketers in Barbados. Mottley held that his drive was “worthy of emulation”.

“For his rise from an ordinary Barbadian boy to command the respect of the world as a cricketer of class; his demonstration of patience, perseverance and exemplary conduct as a sportsman; his lifelong commitment to Spartan Club, speak to qualities that are worthy of emulation. We must ensure that sports remain an avenue to success for our people,” she remarked.