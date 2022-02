Credit Suisse pushes back on reports of controversial accounts

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Credit Suisse pushed back Sunday after multiple media outlets reported that the Swiss investment bank had clients that included criminals, alleged human rights abusers and parties facing sanctions.

“Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices,” the bank said in a news release Sunday . “The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back as far as the 1940s, and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.”

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a non-profit reporting platform, said in a news release that a whistleblower leaked information to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. The OCCRP said that its investigation looked at data from more than 18,000 accounts worth more than $100 billion, opened between the 1940s and the 2010s.

Suddeutsche Zeitung and 46 other news organizations — including The New York Times and The Guardian — collaborated on the analysis and reported details of the data in an investigation titled “Suisse Secrets.”

The OCCRP and Suddeutsche Zeitung coordinated the project.

