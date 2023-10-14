Crafting Culinary Dreams – The Journey of Handmade by Jeanette Loop Barbados

Finding her passion

Born in the vibrant heart of Trinidad and Tobago, Chef Jeanette Roxanne Marlene Marcelle, stumbled upon her true calling in an unexpected place – a bustling Thai restaurant where she was working as a server during a school vacation.

Her career journey was far from conventional; she had explored various paths, searching for that one thing that resonated with her heart and her talents.

From studying to become a preschool teacher to attempting numerous other roles, she was at a crossroads, unsure of where her future lay.

The Culinary Epiphany

“One constant in my life was my passion for cooking, a skill I seemed to inherit from my mother.” Family and friends repeatedly praised Chef Marcelle’s culinary creations, and she was the go-to cook for gatherings and celebrations.

Chef Marcelle made a pivotal decision – cooking would be her path to self-sufficiency and fulfillment. This decision led her to the Trinidad and Tobago Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, affectionately known as the Hotel School, where Chef Marcelle’s official culinary journey officially began.

A World of Flavours

Chef Marcelle’s culinary voyage included an internship at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Trinidad and Tobago, but the lure of the open sea beckoned to her adventurous spirit.

Eventually, Chef Marcelle returned to her homeland and joined forces with local chefs, working in fine dining establishments and hotels.

Beyond the Kitchen

However, Chef Marcelle’s aspirations extended beyond sharpening her knife skills. As such, pursued a BA (Hons) in Human Resources Management and an MBA in marketing with a focus on entrepreneurship, understanding that a comprehensive skill set was crucial to my ambitions.

After two decades of culinary adventures around the globe, 2020 brought an unexpected twist – the COVID-19 pandemic, which left Chef Marcelle with an abundance of fresh produce. This surplus served as the spark that ignited her passion, leading her to establish her agri-processing venture- Handmade by Jeanette.

Handmade by Jeanette: A Culinary Lifestyle

Handmade by Jeanette is more than a business; it’s a lifestyle company dedicated to creating sustainable food products using 75 per cent locally sourced ingredients.

“Our product range includes clean granola, unique sauces, and spice rubs, each meticulously crafted with nutrient-dense superfoods, low sugar, and free from inflammatory oils. We aim to add value by producing globally inspired agri-food products that are not only delicious but also healthy, made from the bounty of the Caribbean.”

Handmade by Jeanette takes pride in crafting a range of artisanal products that redefine the culinary experience. Their offerings include nutrient-dense, clean granolas, each thoughtfully curated with superfoods, low sugar content, and a complete absence of inflammatory oils.

These granolas are not just delicious but also promote a healthier lifestyle. They also offer a unique selection of sauces and spice rubs, each infused with the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean.

Chef Marelle’s enticing Breakfast mix granola with cocoa nibs is designed to tantalize your taste buds while prioritizing your well-being. Chef Marcelle even fuses button mushrooms with cocoa powder to craft a unique, global product right here in Trinidad, Handmade by Jeanette celebrates the art of delicious, healthy creations.

The heart of the business lies in using locally sourced ingredients to create a global impact, and Chef Marcelle believes in the healing power of food.

Challenges and Resilience

As a woman in the world of business, Chef Marcelle has encountered unique challenges. From unwarranted critiques of her hairstyle to the perennial struggle of being a small, underfunded enterprise, these challenges are part and parcel of the journey for Handmade by Jeanette.

Yet, she approached each obstacle with resilience and determination, never losing sight of the ultimate goal- Handmade by Jeanette.

Trends in the Culinary World

Looking ahead, Chef Marcelle foresees several significant trends in the industry, “Consumers will prioritize personalized nutrition and convenience, and technology will continue to shape the market.”

Chef Marcelle believes plant-based diets and alternative proteins will continue to gain traction, and sustainability and waste reduction will be central concerns as we grapple with climate change. The quest for new flavors and food experiences will lead to the continued growth of food tourism.

Words of Wisdom

To aspiring entrepreneurs, I say this: “Just do it. Don’t let fear hold you back. Experience is your best teacher, and sometimes, you learn more from failures than from endless reading. Remember that challenges will come, but they won’t last. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals, and don’t hesitate to seek help when needed.” – Chef Marcelle

Ready to Savour the Taste of Innovation?

Explore the world of Handmade by Jeanette and embark on a journey filled with unique, nutritious culinary experiences. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or a health-conscious individual, Chef Marcelle’s products offer a blend of flavors and wellness like no other.

Contact them today:Email: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/HandmadebyjeanetteInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/handmade_byjeanette/Linktree: https://linktr.ee/HandmadebyjeanettePhone: 868-773-6672

Discover the taste of creativity with Handmade by Jeanette.