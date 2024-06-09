CQ Construction Director passes away at 85 Loop Barbados

Director of CQ Construction Concrete Works, Carl “CQ” Quintyne has passed away. He passed away at age 85 on Saturday, May, 25, 2024.

CQ was the husband of Coquella Quintyne, father of Fernando Quintyne, and brother of Kathleen Toppin, the late Rebecca Joseph, Edna and Arindell.

He was also the uncle of Margaret Quintyne and Forester, Keith Toppin, Winston and Henry Beckles, Angela, Alma and Alice McGillivary, Norman and Shaun Quintyne, cousin of Megan Batson, Judy Springer, Ephraim Quintyne and Brenda Clarke, and relative of the Grant, Cooke, and Clarke families.

He will be missed dearly by close friends Earl Phillips, Anderson “Peanut” Morrison, Ollie, Ricky Went, the Brathwaite families and many others.

The funeral of the late Carl Quintyne will take place this Thursday, June 13, at St John Parish Church at 3:00pm.

The viewing of the body takes place at the Belmont Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, from 3:00 to 5:00pm.