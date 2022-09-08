CPL: Tallawahs player Sandeep Lamichane forced to leave tournament Loop Barbados

Sandeep Lamichane will be leaving the Jamaica Tallawahs with immediate effect and is scheduled to leave St Lucia later today.

According to a statement issued by CPL, he will take no further part in the tournament this year.

This comes after a warrant was issued for his arrest in his native Nepal.

According to reports, Lamichane was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) after the news was released that he was being investigated for the alleged coercion of another person, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

The complaint was lodged at the Kathmandu police station in Nepal earlier today.

A statement released by acting Secretary of CAN, Vikram Malla, said Lamichane’s suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 22-year-old cricketer is one of Nepal’s most high-profile cricketers and the only one to be featured in the T20 tournaments including IPL, Australia’s Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.