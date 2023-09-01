CPL: Barbados Royals snatch first win at home on Day 2 of Phase 3 Loop Barbados

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a six-wicket defeat against Barbados Royals in the 14th match of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday night.

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and it proved to be an inspired decision in the early passages of the game.

The Tallawah’s innings imploded inside the powerplay with the loss of three wickets but good recovery batting at the back end led by Shamarh Brooks, who hammered 78, ensured the Tallawahs put up a competitive 160 for seven off their allotted 20 overs.

In reply the Royals faced a similar problem to the Tallawahs, losing key wickets in the powerplay, but Alick Athanaze’s statement knock of 76 was the foundation for a successful chase that saw the Royals home with an over to spare.

The Tallawah’s attempt to set a competitive total were dealt a huge blow inside the powerplay. Losing captain Brandon King (1), Kirk Mckenzie (7), and Alex Hales (12) in quick succession left the Tallawahs teetering at 25 for three at the end of six overs.

Brooks and Raymon Reifer (16) consolidated after the initial drama with a 54-run partnership but Qais Ahmad cleaned up Reifer to keep the Royals well on top.

Brooks was not to be denied however and his 78 from 40 balls proved crucial in keeping the Tallawahs in the game. This was supplemented by Imad Wasim’s late order hitting to get the Tallawahs up to 160 for seven at the end of their 20 overs. Wasim scored 33 from 24 balls.

The total of 161 was a tricky chase for the Royals to navigate and when they lost both Rahkeem Cornwall (17) and Kyle Mayers (4) in the powerplay, the game looked set for a tight finish.

However, Athanaze and Laurie Evans’ partnership of 89 ensured the Royals entered the final five overs with an attainable equation to navigate.

Chris Green removed Evans for 30 in the 16th over and Salman Irshad got Athanaze to top edge one to the fine leg boundary for 76 with 12 balls to go, but captain Rovman Powell (10) and Jason Holder (9) saw the Royals home to put them right back in the playoff race.

Summarised scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 160/7(Brooks 78, Wasim 33; Holder 2/19, Ahmad 2/42)

Barbados Royals 161/4 (Athanaze 76, Evans 30; Green 2/21, Wasim 1/36).