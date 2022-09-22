CPL 2022: Barbados Royals continue winning form Loop Barbados

The Barbados Royals secured their eighth win of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a 36 run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, with the Royals getting off to a subdued start, reaching 55-2 after 10 overs before a superb 102 run partnership between Azam Khan and Harry Tector propelled them to 156/3 after 20 overs.

In their chase, the Patriots got off to a confident start with Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis building a platform, but faltered as the wickets tumbled in the final five overs to leave them 120 all out after 20 overs, losing by 36 runs.

Barbados Royals, who have already secured a place in next week’s play-offs, got off to a very cautious start in their innings, losing openers Rahkeem Cornwall and captain Kyle Mayers in the first eight overs.

Sheldon Cottrell, returning to the Patriots side, led by example in the early overs with a disciplined performance. Yet Khan and Tector revived the Royals innings with some fantastic shot-making that helped reap 95 runs in the final eight overs to take the Royals to 156/3.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots had got off to a positive start, Fletcher and Lewis navigating their way through the PowerPlay, before Mujeeb ur Rahman took both wickets. The Patriots never found consistency after that, losing seven wickets in the final five overs of the game, as Mujeeb found support from Nyeem Young, who also took three wickets.

The win means Barbados Royals continue their excellent form this season while the Patriots are outside the play-off spots with one game left to play.

Scores in match:Barbados Royals 156/3 (Khan 64, Tector 47*; Dananjaya 1/25, Jansen 1/32) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 120 all out (Lewis 41, Brevis 21; Young 3/5, Mujeeb 3/18) by 36 runs