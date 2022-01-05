Cox urges voters to head to the polls for Jan 19 election | Loop Barbados

Courie Cox is asking voters to brave the long lines on January 19 to cast their ballots.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate for St Michael Central, while speaking to the media on Nomination Day at the Combermere School, answered concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the voting process. He called on voters not to be dissuaded and to “keep the energy” as they selected their next representative.

“Obviously, persons will have to be socially distanced. You will have in some instances people being three feet away from each other,” he remarked.

“I don’t want people to come and see a line, let’s say they are coming to vote at Combermere and they see a line all down by the roundabout, and they feel like ‘Oh my goodness, this line is too long. I can’t do this’.

The line only looks longer than it actually is because folks are socially distanced. I want to encourage everybody, do not let that distract them from what is the real goal. Keep the energy and let us stay on the mission and do what we have to do, and that is to get the right and most appropriate person to represent this constituency of St Michael Central.”

The first-timer who will be contesting seasoned politicians such as Bishop Joseph Atherley of the Alliance Party for Progress and Barbados Labour Party’s Arthur Holder for the St Michael Central seat contended that the January 2022 election was a defining moment for constituents and the citizens of Barbados.

“This is the opportunity for the people in St Michael Central and for the people of Barbados to really come back after 2018 and reassess if they made a mistake back then. Nobody will be hiding under the can-can dress of Mia Mottley anymore. So the whole sweet talk and putting Mia Mottley on these poles and using Mia Mottley’s posters to help you get home, those days are finished.”

He highlighted that the people of St Michael Central wanted “real representation” and disputed outgoing representative, Arthur Holder contributions to the community during his tenure. Referring to the breakfast programme was pushed by Holder’s predecessor, Steve Blackett, Cox stressed that social programmes were now needed more than ever.

“If you can imagine that between 2013 and 2018 a breakfast programme was important, can you imagine now in this environment when we have record numbers of unemployment and kids are home at the whole day. You can imagine how important a breakfast programme will be now.

“I challenge anybody to show me one single social programme that the previous representative for this area has actually implemented in St Michael Central,” Cox voiced.