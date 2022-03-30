COVID shows shortcomings of police service | Loop Barbados

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated staffing shortages already plaguing the Barbados Police Service.

The manpower of the Service has been a concerning issue for years, with close to 300 eligible recruits needed to fill its complement. Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce indicated today that the operations of the Police Service were significantly challenged during the pandemic.

“The responses to calls for service were grossly affected by the decreased numbers of our human resources,” Boyce remarked today at the Barbados Police Service Annual Grand Conference held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The island’s top cop reported that at the end of 2021, the force comprised 1,252 officers, 48 special constables and 310 civil staff members. This accounted for a 278 deficit in the Service.

“The undeniable truth is that police officers will continue to be at risk given the type of duties that they perform daily and some of us may develop health challenges linked to habits influenced by personal and professional circumstances,” Boyce pointed out.

He emphasized that low recruitment was not due to disinterest, but rather due to applicants falling below the entrance threshold for the Barbados Police Service.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to attract the number of persons for enlistment into the organisation and occasionally the attritional rate exceeded the number of incoming recruits. It must be noted that the underlying issue is not attributable to low levels of interest in the organisation but in the continued challenge of some of the applicants to satisfy our recruiting criteria,” said the police commissioner.

Attorney General, Dale Marshall who delivered the featured address, instructed the Service to present a paper to the Ministry of Home Affairs outlining the issues concerning recruitment and possible solutions.

Marshall also agreed that the pandemic revealed “the need for public sector organisations to have the capacity to serve or supplement manpower to deal with critical incidents or other emergencies”.

The attorney general noted that some applicants failed to make the grade because they were “burdened by some issues that disqualify them”, meanwhile the most qualified candidates sought to enter the private sector.

“The best-qualified candidates would often rather take their skills elsewhere mostly to the private sector. It is also worthy of note that the number of female applicants significantly outnumbers males,” he commented.

Marshall proposed that the Service find a method to attract future or interested recruits, by outlining their benefits in comparison to the private sector.

He also suggested that the Service explore establishing an auxiliary or reserve constabulary to support the organisation and lessen the load.

“Steps should be taken to see about having an auxiliary or reserve police service. The Police Act makes provision for a special constabulary that was envisaged to perform this role. But I am advised, that due to the exigencies of the police force – as it was then called in the 1990s – particular arrangements were made not in keeping with the intention of the legislation, these remain today. And so, the Police Service does not have a credible auxiliary.

“I am advised that at least two English-speaking Caribbean countries have police auxiliary units…I am also advised that in the UK, police community support officers are employed to assist the frontline police officers in policing national events and also to provide support as required in other circumstances. So there is that precedence to guide us as we consider this issue,” remarked the attorney general.

Marshall revealed that the Service’s operations were also stretched due to COVID outbreaks amongst officers. As frontline workers, police continued to work and service members of the public, while exposing themselves to the viral illness. He disclosed that on February 7, 2022, 52 police officer was in isolation and 46 officers were in quarantine.

“With such a large percentage of your officers not being able to work, the public must really appreciate the dedication of the Police Service,” said the Attorney General, while sharing that on March 30, 13 officers were in isolation and nine were quarantined.