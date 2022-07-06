COVID positivity rate jumps by 6 per cent to 31.2 | Loop Barbados

Barbados posted a COVID positivity rate of over 30 per cent for tests conducted on July 5.

Results from July 4 yielded a positivity rate of 27.4 and it has increased by six per cent to 31.2 for tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday.

Of the 673 tests conducted, 210 new COVID-19 cases were identified – 101 men and 109 women. Within the positive cases, 41 persons were under the age of 18, and 169 were 18 years and older.

There were 112 people in isolation facilities, while 1,432 were in home isolation.

As at July 5, there were 477 COVID-19 related deaths. No deaths were reported on July 4 as well.

The public health laboratory has conducted 708,472 tests since February 2020, and recorded 85,331 COVID-19 cases (39,053 men and 46,278 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 162,658 (71.2 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 153,604 (56.7 per cent of the total population or 67.3 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.