COVID positivity rate at 28.17 with 211 new positives recorded | Loop Barbados

Barbados recorded 211 new COVID-19 cases, 80 men and 131 women, on Sunday, April 10, from the 749 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

This yields a positivity rate of 28.17.

The positive cases comprised 41 persons under the age of 18, and 170 who were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities was 101, while 2,621 were in home isolation.

As of April 10, there were 379 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has carried out 625,035 tests since February 2020, and recorded 62,425 COVID-19 cases (28,857 men and 33,568 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 161,371 (70.7 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 151,475 (55.9 per cent of the total population or 66.3 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.