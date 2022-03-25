COVID Isolation Update: 11 persons seriously ill and in primary care | Loop Barbados

Twenty-four (24) per cent of the patients currently in isolation facilities are registered as most severely ill.

These comprise 11 patients out of 46, and of the 11 in primary care, two are vaccinated and nine are unvaccinated.

The data was provided by the Ministry of Health as of 11am, today, Friday, March 25, 2022.

In isolation facilities overall, there are the 11 patients in primary, but also 28 in secondary, and seven in tertiary isolation.

Of the 46 total, 29 patients (63 per cent) were unvaccinated, and 17 (37 per cent) were fully vaccinated. The unvaccinated comprised nine persons in primary, 15 in secondary, and five in tertiary isolation. Of those fully vaccinated, two patients were in primary isolation, 13 in secondary, and two in tertiary.

Primary and secondary isolation for COVID-19 patients in Barbados are units specifically for those who are very ill and need close monitoring and treatment, with primary isolation housing the most severely ill.

Tertiary isolation houses patients who are only mildly ill or not showing illness. It is important to note that the number of persons in isolation is fluid and changes throughout the day as persons are admitted and discharged.